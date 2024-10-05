Cricket

‘We’re in it to win it’: Proteas women target T20 World Cup title

Mlaba said the Proteas were full of confidence as a squad after getting their campaign off to a winning start.

Proteas women

The SA team coasted to victory in their T20 World Cup match against West Indies. Picture: Isuru Sameera/Gallo Images

The Proteas have their sights set firmly on the trophy, according to spin bowler Nonkululelo Mlaba, after they opened their T20 Women’s World Cup campaign with a spectacular win over former champions West Indies in Dubai.

Mlaba, who returned career-best figures of 4/29, and seamer Marizanne Kapp (2/14) led the Proteas attack as they restricted West Indies to 118/6.

Captain Laura Wolvaardt (59 not out) and fellow opener Tazmin Brits (57 not out) then combined in an unbroken 119-run stand for the first wicket as the SA team earned a 10-wicket win with 13 balls to spare.

Nonkululeko Mlaba
Nonkululeko Mlaba celebrates a wicket for the Proteas during their opening match of the T20 Women’s World Cup. Picture: Alex Davidson/ICC/Getty Images

While the Proteas women reached the T20 World Cup semifinals in 2014 and 2020, and progressed to the final in Cape Town last year, they have never won the global title.

Mlaba said they were determined to end that drought by claiming the title in the UAE.

“I think for us now we’re in it to win it,” said Mlaba, who was named Player of the Match in their tournament opener.

“I mean, we failed in semifinals a couple of times, and we failed at the finals. And now, it’s either we win it or not. So that’s the mentality of the team.”

‘Fighting for each other’

Possessing a wide range of skills and options within a strong national squad, Mlaba said the Proteas were full of confidence as a group as they looked ahead to their second match of the T20 World Cup against England in Sharjah on Monday.

“Our mentality is just out of this world. We are very strong and we’re just fighting for each other as well. I just feel like now we are together. We are a unit.”

Proteas women's team

