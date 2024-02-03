MI Cape Town v Pretoria Capitals: All you need to know

The hosts are in the driving seat after their impressive win over the Highveld side in their last outing in Centurion.

It is the last chance saloon for MI Cape Town and the Pretoria Capitals as they battle it out in their final SA20 pool stage match at Newlands, with both still having a chance of making the competition playoffs.

The hosts are in the driving seat after their impressive win over the Highveld side in their last outing in Centurion, which lifted them to fourth on the table, and a win would almost secure their place in the playoffs, although they would have to wait for the Joburg Super Kings v Durban’s Super Giants result.

ALSO READ: ‘Nobody will touch us’ – Rassie van der Dussen fires warning at SA20 opposition

The Capitals have to win to stand any chance of making it into the playoffs, with this their last chance of sneaking into the top four.

Here are all the details about the match in Cape Town

Where and what time: Newlands, first ball 1.30pm

Who’s playing: MI Cape Town from Cape Town and Pretoria Capitals from Pretoria

How to watch: SuperSport, channel 201 and 212

Squads

Capitals: Matthew Boast, Corbin Bosch, Eathan Bosch, Shane Dadswell, Theunis de Bruyn, Daryn Dupavillon, Colin Ingram, Will Jacks, Senuran Muthusamy, Jimmy Neesham, Hardus Viljoen, Wayne Parnell, Migael Pretorius, Adil Rashid, Rilee Rossouw, Phil Salt, Paul Stirling, Tiaan van Vuuren, Kyle Verreynne

MI Cape Town: Tom Banton, Chris Benjamin, Dewald Brevis, Sam Curran, Connor Esterhuizen, Beuran Hendricks, Duan Jansen, Thomas Kaber, George Linde, Liam Livingstone, Kieron Pollard, Delano Potgieter, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Grant Roelofsen, Olly Stone, Nuwan Thushara, Rassie van der Dussen, Nealan van Heerden

Players to watch

MI Cape Town opener Ryan Rickelton has been in incredible form, topping the run charts with 495 at an average of 61.87, having hammered five half centuries and a highest score of 98, while fellow opener Rassie van der Dussen is fifth on the chart with 268 runs at an average of 29.77 and highest score of 104.

Although the MI CT bowlers haven’t impressed this season, Proteas speed merchant Kagiso Rabada has been their best, tied sixth on the wicket taking list with eight scalps at an average of 33.37 and best of 2/23.

For the Capitals, opener Will Jacks and Kyle Verreynne have both struck centuries, Jacks ranked sixth with 244 runs at an average of 30.5 and Verreynne ranked ninth with 22 runs at an average of 74.

Captain Wayne Parnell has been the Capital’s top bowler picking up 10 wickets to be tied fourth on the list, at an average of 21 and with best figures of 3/33.

Previous games

The Capitals won both matches between the two sides last year, but MI CT crucially picked up the important win this season.

Earlier this week in Centurion MI CT batted first and hammered their way to 248/4 largely thanks to 90 off 45 balls from Ryan Rickelton and 66no off 32 from Dewald Brevis. MI CT responded with 214/8 with Kyle Verreynne the lone ranger smashing 116no off just 52 balls as his side fell 34-runs short.

Last season in the first game at Newlands, the visitors earned a 52-run victory. They reached a total of 182/8 before they bowled out their hosts for 130 runs.

In the return clash in Centurion, the home team snatched a one-wicket win in a last-ball thriller. The Cape Town outfit made 159, and in response, the Pretoria side made 160/9.