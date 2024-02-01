Pretoria Capitals v MI Cape Town: All you need to know

The Capitals are in fifth place, while MI Cape Town are lying bottom of the SA20 table.

Ryan Rickelton will hope to shine again for MI Cape Town. Picture: SA20

With playoff spots still on the line, the Pretoria Capitals and MI Cape Town will meet in a crunch bottom-of-the-log SA20 fixture in Centurion on Thursday.

The Capitals are in fifth place in the standings with 10 points – three points off the pace of fourth-placed Joburg Super Kings – and the Cape Town side are another point further back in last position.

Both teams still have another match to play in the league stage, but they will be desperate for points in a tight qualifying battle for the knockout rounds.

Here are all the details about the match in Centurion

Where and what time: SuperSport Park, first ball 5.30pm

Who’s playing: Pretoria Capitals from Centurion and MI Cape Town from Cape Town

How to watch: SuperSport, channel 201

Squads

Capitals: Matthew Boast, Corbin Bosch, Eathan Bosch, Shane Dadswell, Theunis de Bruyn, Daryn Dupavillon, Colin Ingram, Will Jacks, Senuran Muthusamy, Jimmy Neesham, Hardus Viljoen, Wayne Parnell, Migael Pretorius, Adil Rashid, Rilee Rossouw, Phil Salt, Paul Stirling, Tiaan van Vuuren, Kyle Verreynne

Cape Town: Tom Banton, Chris Benjamin, Dewald Brevis, Sam Curran, Connor Esterhuizen, Beuran Hendricks, Duan Jansen, Thomas Kaber, George Linde, Liam Livingstone, Kieron Pollard, Delano Potgieter, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Grant Roelofsen, Olly Stone, Nuwan Thushara, Rassie van der Dussen, Nealan van Heerden

Players to watch

MI Cape Town batter Ryan Rickelton is the only player in the competition to have scored more than 400 runs. He has hit a total of 405 in eight innings at an average of 57.85.

The Capitals, meanwhile, will be hoping the likes of hard-hitting batter Rilee Rossouw and opener Will Jacks to deliver in what could be a high-scoring match at SuperSport Park.

Last season

The Capitals won both matches between the two sides last year.

In the first game at Newlands, the visitors earned a 52-run victory. They reached a total of 182/8 before they bowled out their hosts for 130 runs.

In the return clash in Centurion, the home team snatched a one-wicket win in a last-ball thriller. The Cape Town outfit made 159, and in response, the Pretoria side made 160/9.