New faces in Proteas women’s squad for T20 series against India

The side will again be led by prolific top order batter Laura Wolvaardt.

The Proteas women’s cricket team selectors have called up uncapped Titans wicketkeeper batter Tebogo Macheke for the upcoming five-match T20 series against India in South Africa.

Macheke comes into the side in place of Karabo Meso who has been ruled out of the tour because of a wrist injury.

Fellow Titans bowling all-rounder Eliz-Mari Marx meanwhile has been recalled to the squad, replacing seamer Masabata Klaas, in the only two changes to the side that toured New Zealand.

Top-order batter Anneke Bosch retains her place for the visit of India after replacing Dané van Niekerk during the T20 series against the White Ferns due to a calf injury.

Experienced all-rounder Marizanne Kapp remains unavailable for selection as she continues her rehabilitation from illness.

The series takes place between 17-27 April. This will be the Proteas’ final tune-up before the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 in England in June.

Management changes

Cricket South Africa (CSA) have also confirmed changes to the Proteas women’s team’s coaching staff ahead of that World Cup.

Tumi Masekela will take over strength and conditioning, Andrew Puttick will be the new batting coach, while Mduduzi Mbhatha will take charge of fielding.

Proteas coach Mandla Mashimbyi said: “It is a quick turnaround, for sure, but a T20 series against India at home will always be special.

“The group remains largely the same for this tour. While we have learnt a lot about ourselves as a team on the recent trip to New Zealand, we are also very excited to get back on the field and express our eagerness to grow and improve with every game and training session.

“We are excited to welcome Eliz-Mari and Tebogo to the group, and we are looking forward to seeing how they contribute to the team as we continue the journey towards the T20 World Cup.”

Proteas women’s T20 squad against India:

Laura Wolvaardt (capt), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Suné Luus, Tebogo Macheke, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Kayla Reyneke, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloé Tryon

Fixtures

1st T20I – Friday, 17 April at 6pm – Durban

2nd T20I – Sunday, 19 April at 2pm – Durban

3rd T20I – Wednesday, 22 April at 6pm – Johannesburg

4th T20I – Saturday, 25 April at 6pm – Johannesburg

5th T20I – Monday, 27 April at 2pm – Benoni