Proteas must focus on ‘concentration’ ahead of Women’s T20 World Cup

The SA side lost six of their eight matches on their tour of New Zealand which concluded last week.

In the build-up to the Women’s T20 World Cup in England in June, Proteas coach Mandla Mashimbyi says the national team will need to work on retaining their focus throughout the campaign as they look to secure their maiden trophy.

While the SA side played well in patches, and some individuals stood up with fine performances, the Proteas lost six of their eight matches on their tour of New Zealand which concluded last week, losing 4-1 in the T20 series before being handed a 2-1 defeat in the one-day international (ODI) series.

Ahead of a five-match T20 series against India on home soil starting next week, Mashimbyi felt the national squad needed to take advantage of the opportunity to work on their weaknesses ahead of the global showpiece in the short format.

He also believed it was important to ensure they kept their heads up in an attempt to get back to winning form and build some momentum.

“It’s just about keeping the girls upbeat, making sure we understand we can lose a series but it doesn’t make us a bad team,” Mashimbyi said.

“I think as a team… where the gaps are is probably a little bit of a concentration thing or an awareness thing… and I think in the whole series (against New Zealand) that was the case with us.

“That’s probably where we need to brush up and make sure against India we leave no stone unturned.”

Concentrating on India series

With the Proteas having lost to New Zealand in the final at the last edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup in 2024, Mashimbyi insisted they were not obsessed about getting revenge over the White Ferns at this year’s spectacle.

Instead, they were more concerned about their upcoming assignment against India as they looked to sharpen up.

“We’ll take whatever we get at the World Cup, whoever we play. We’re not in the same group (as New Zealand), so if we meet we’re going to meet each other it will be in the business end of the competition,” Mashimbyi said.

“But that’s not our worry at the moment. I think our worry is to tweak where the gaps are and just make sure we get better.”

The first of five T20 Internationals between SA and New Zealand will be played in Durban on Friday, 17 April.