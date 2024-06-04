Nothing wrong with New York wicket, says Proteas bowler Nortje

South Africa beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in their first Group D match.

Fast bowler Anrich Nortje in action for South Africa against Sri Lanka at the T20 World Cup. Picture: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

In a format which generally favours the batters, Anrich Nortje was pleased to have an opportunity to compete in conditions suited to bowlers, as he led South Africa to victory in their opening game of the T20 World Cup in New York on Monday night.

Facing former champions Sri Lanka in unfamiliar conditions at the temporary Nassau County Stadium, Nortje spearheaded the Proteas track by taking 4/7 as they restricted their opponents to 77 all out.

In response, the SA team reached 80/4 with 22 balls to spare, wrapping up a six-wicket win.

The low-scoring match suggested that the batters were not going to have things all their own way at the global showpiece, particularly in New York where the Proteas also play their next two matches.

“I don’t think there’s anything wrong with the wickets… we (bowlers) are also allowed to get some sort of assistance,” said Nortje, who was named Mon of the Match.

“It’s different to what guys have been used to for the last few months or years. There’s a little bit more in the wicket for the bowlers and I don’t see anything wrong with that.”

Building momentum

Nortje said the Proteas were relieved to get their campaign off to a positive start, having convened as a full squad less than a week before the tournament.

“It means a lot to us just to get some momentum going,” the speedster said.

“It’s been a tough few days and we’ve worked really hard, so it’s great to get a result and build momentum.”

The Proteas will face the Netherlands in their next Group D match at the T20 World Cup on Saturday.