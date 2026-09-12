‘Keep it simple’: Nthabiseng Nini shines on debut for Proteas women

Nini took three wickets, playing a key role as South Africa earned a six-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

Having made a memorable senior international debut, seam bowler Nthabiseng Nini credited some valuable advice she received from Proteas coach Mandla Mashimbyi and captain Laura Wolvaardt ahead of the opening game of the five-match women’s T20 International series against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo on Friday.

Nini took 3/17, while spinner Kayle Reyneke grabbed 3/29, helping restrict the hosts to 116 all out.

In response, opening batter Anneke Bosch bashed 83 runs off 43 deliveries, with South Africa racing to 117/4, chasing down their target with more than six overs to spare to secure a six-wicket victory.

“It’s a great feeling to represent your country. I’ve done it at Under-19 level, but it’s a bigger one now, so it’s really special for me today,” said Nini, who was named Player of the Match.

Taking a big step up

Nini, who celebrated her 21st birthday earlier this week, represented South Africa at two editions of the U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup (in 2023 and 2025).

One of four uncapped players called up to the national senior squad for the SA team’s first tour of Zimbabwe, she said Mashimbyi and Wolvaardt had helped keep her calm and stick to the basics on her senior debut.

“The message from the captain and the coach was to keep it simple, use the new ball wisely and let the batter make the mistakes,” said Nini, who was born and raised in Ikageng, just outside Potchefstroom.

“The other message from the coach was: think of the cones you use when you practice in the nets and don’t look at the batter because you’re going to make too many mistakes.

“I think that really helped me a lot today, and hence I was able to execute my bowling.”

South Africa will face Zimbabwe in the second match of the T20 series in Bulawayo on Sunday (1.30pm start).