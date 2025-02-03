OPINION: It’s not fair that the top teams can’t play at home in SA20 playoffs

The top two teams after the league phase won't get a chance to play in front of their own fans in the knockouts.

MI Cape Town players thank their fans for their support over the SA20 season. Picture: SA20

There’s so much to like about the SA20, and what a huge success it is, but one thing I don’t like is the venues for the knockout games being determined before the competition even gets going.

Surely the teams who fair best and top the log should get the advantage of playing in front of their own fans?

MI Cape Town, who topped the log after 10 matches, will not play at Newlands again his season. And Paarl Royals, who finished second, won’t get a chance to play in Paarl. Both were unbeaten at home in the league phase.

All those loyal fans who’ve packed out Newlands and Boland Park this season and brought so much enthusiasm to the competition will now have to watch their teams play at neutral venues, for as long as they remain in the competition.

Predetermined venues

For the record, Tuesday’s Qualifier 1, between MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals, takes place in Gqeberha, home of the Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Why?

The cricket lovers of Gqeberha, the ‘Orange Army,’ have been fantastic this season, packing out St George’s Park for every home game … will they do the same when two “rivals” and teams with no affinity to the Eastern Cape come to town on Tuesday?

On Wednesday, the Eliminator between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Joburg Super Kings takes place in Centurion, home of the Pretoria Capitals, who’re out of the competition.

Sure, SuperSport Park is a great ground and the cricket lovers in the area are big supporters of the game in general, but it’s just odd that two “out of town’ teams will be in action there.

Is it fair?

And on Thursday, in Qualifier 2, the action will again be in Centurion. Why do they get back-to-back games, and the Capitals are nowhere to be seen?

Heck, Saturday’s final is at the Wanderers and might involve two teams who have no connection at all to Joburg. Though, Faf du Plessis and his team will be doing their best to qualify for that game.

Announcing the venues for the playoff games way in advance is understandable from a planning perspective, but is it right, is it fair … to the players and the fans?