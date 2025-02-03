SA20 2025 league phase: By the numbers

Find out who scored the most runs and who took the most wickets in the league stage of the competition.

The league phase of the 2025 edition of the SA20 is completed. All that remains are the knockout games this week, before the champions are crowned this coming weekend.

In Tuesday’s Qualifier 1 in Gqeberha, MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals go head-to-head, with the winner advancing directly to the final, on Saturday in Joburg.

The loser will play in Thursday’s Qualifier 2, in Centurion, against the winner of the Eliminator on Wednesday, between the third and fourth-placed teams, Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Joburg Super Kings in Centurion.

Here are all the stats and facts you need to know about what’s gone down in the league phase of the SA20.

Leading run-scorers

Rassie van der Dussen of MI Cape Town has ended the league phase as the top run-getter with 330 runs from nine matches. He top scored with 91 and had an average of 55.

Young Lhuan-dre Pretorius of the Paarl Royals finished in second place with 323 runs from 10 matches, with an average of 32.3 and highest score of 97.

Joe Root, of Paarl, finished third with 279 runs, while Faf du Plessis (267) of Joburg Super Kings and Aiden Markram (261) of Sunrisers Eastern Cape complete the top five.

Leading wicket-takers

Sunrisers Eastern Cape’s Marco Jansen picked up the most wickets in 10 games, finishing with 15 at an average of 15.8 and economy of 6.41. His best return was 4/13.

In second was the Royals’ Mujeeb Ur Rahman, with 14 wickets in 10 games, at an average of 18.57 and economy of 6.53.

In third was Noor Ahmad (13) of Durban’s Super Giants (13), fourth Hardus Viljoen (12) of Joburg Super Kings and fifth Lutho Sipamla (12).

Other interesting facts

Highest individuals score: Lhuan-dre Pretorius 97

Best bowling return: Delano Potgieter 5/10

Most sixes: Rassie van der Dussen 17

Most fours: Lhuan-dre Pretorius 37

Highest team score: MI Cape Town scored 222/3 against Pretoria Capitals in Centurion

Most wins: MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals 7

Fewest wins: Durban’s Super Giants and Pretoria Capitals 2

Lowest team total: 77 all out (Sunrisers)

