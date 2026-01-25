OPINION: Hugely popular SA20 league has saved local cricket

The Pretoria Capitals will face Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the final at Newlands on Sunday.

Looking back over the last four seasons, South African cricket couldn’t have asked more from the SA20 league, but its tremendous success was not guaranteed when it was first launched.

With the interest in domestic cricket subsiding significantly over the last couple of decades, the sport was in trouble.

Considering the success of the T20 format around the world, it made sense to launch a new league in South Africa, but a lot of buy-in was required.

Owners, fans and players

Firstly, the collaboration with the lucrative Indian Premier League was crucial. The SA20 teams are owned by IPL franchises, and this has ensured sufficient resources have been available to invest adequately in the league.

Secondly, the interest from the public has been equally important, and SA20 organisers have done well to provide various forms of entertainment at live games, not only bringing cricket fans to stadiums but also attracting new people of all ages to the sport.

And the interest shown by players from other countries has also played a big role, ensuring the quality of the cricket has been of an international standard.

The competition has been thrilling this season, and while some matches have been one-sided, there have been a lot of games that have gone down to the wire.

Most importantly, however, the depth of the squads has helped keep the fans in the seats regardless of which side they have supported.

All six teams were competitive enough that they remained in the hunt for places in the play-offs until the very end of the opening round.

And now, with two teams left in the competition, neither the Pretoria Capitals nor Sunrisers Eastern Cape are considered firm favourites for the final, and a tightly contested battle is expected in Cape Town on Sunday (3.30pm start).

Tremendous success

Everything has had to come together over the last few years to get the SA20 competition to the point it has reached, as one of the country’s most popular sports leagues.

Even the unpredictable summer weather hasn’t chased fans away, with spectators still filling stadiums when it has rained, in the hope that they will get to watch some thrilling cricket in an entertaining environment.

Organisers couldn’t have hoped for more when the league was first launched, and they will be confident that its success will continue for the foreseeable future.

And the SA20 has saved South African domestic cricket from a potentially slow death, not only keeping the sport alive, but giving it a significant boost.