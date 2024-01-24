Table-topping Royals edge Super Kings in SA20 thriller

Wihan Lubbe and Dane Vilas compiled a match-winning stand for the fourth wicket.

Wihan Lubbe and Dane Vilas carried the Paarl Royals to victory over the Joburg Super Kings. Picture: SA20

Paarl Royals again flaunted their dominant form on Wednesday night, stretching their lead at the top of the SA20 league table by snatching a narrow five-wicket victory over the Joburg Super Kings at the Wanderers.

Chasing 169 runs to win, the visitors retained their composure to deliver a calculated effort, reaching 170/5 as they wrapped up the win with just six balls to spare.

Top-order batters Wihan Lubbe and Dane Vilas compiled a match-winning 95-run stand for the fourth wicket, guiding their team to their fifth win from six matches.

Lubbe bashed 57 runs before Imran Tahir had him caught by Lizaad Williams at square leg in the 18th over. He faced 48 balls in an innings which featured three fours and three sixes.

While Lubbe was ultimately removed, however, he did enough alongside Vilas (who was run out in the penultimate over after scoring 42 off 26) to ensure their team got over the line.

Super Kings innings

Earlier, after being sent in to bat, the Super Kings got off to a sedate start, scoring just 19 runs in the first five overs of their innings as they were strangled during the powerplay.

By holding onto wickets, however, they were able to change gears, and after opener Reeza Hendricks settled in they managed to pick up the pace.

Hendricks made an unbeaten 79 off 56 balls, hitting seven fours and three sixes as he carried his team to 168/3. He shared valuable partnerships with Leus du Plooy (30 off 16), combining in a 39-run stand for the second wicket, and Moeen Ali (23 off 12), with the pair sharing 62 runs in an unbroken fourth-wicket stand.

Though he didn’t take any wickets, spinner Bjorn Fortuin had perhaps the biggest impact of the Royals bowling attack, giving away just 14 runs from his four overs.

While the Paarl outfit opened a four-point lead at the top of the SA20 standings, the Joburg side remained second from bottom after being handed their fourth defeat of the opening round.

The Royals are back in action against Durban’s Super Giants in Paarl on Friday, and the Super Kings are up against the Pretoria Capitals in a Gauteng derby in Centurion on Saturday.