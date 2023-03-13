Parnell, Shamsi added to Proteas ODI squad as Mulder, Maharaj ruled out

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Wayne Parnell and Tabraiz Shamsi have been added to the Proteas ODI squad for the three-match series against the West Indies, starting on Thursday.

Parnell replaces all-rounder Wiaan Mulder in the squad, while Shamsi comes in for Keshav Maharaj, who is also injured.

Mulder picked up a grade one side strain during the recent second Test against the West Indies at the Wanderers, while Maharaj hurt his Achilles during the match.

Keshav Maharaj will be out of action for some time after tearing his Achilles. Picture: EPA-EFE/David Gray

Rob Walter’s first series

South Africa go into the ODI series having won the two Test matches between the teams at SuperSport Park and the Wanderers respectively.

This will be the first series of new coach Rob Walter’s tenure as Proteas white-ball coach. The Proteas will also face the West Indies in three T20s after the ODI series.

Temba Bavuma, fresh off scoring his second Test century, a magnificent 172 in the second Test at the Wanderers, will lead the ODI side, while Aiden Markram, who was named player of the series in the Tests, will be in charge of the T20 team.

The squad for the first and second ODIs will assemble in East London on Monday.

Proteas 1st and 2nd ODIs squad

Temba Bavuma (capt), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams, Rassie van der Dussen

Proteas 3rd ODI squad

Temba Bavuma (capt), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams, Rassie van der Dussen

ODI fixtures

Thursday, 16 March at 1pm – Buffalo Park, East London

Saturday, 18 March at 1ppm – Buffalo Park, East London

Tuesday, 21 March at 10am – JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

T20 fixtures

Saturday, 25 March at 2pm – SuperSport ark, Centurion

Sunday, 26 March at 2pm – SuperSport Park, Centurion

Tuesday, 28 March at 6pm – Wanderers, Joburg