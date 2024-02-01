Sunrisers ‘in a solid space’ after reaching SA20 playoffs, says Markram

The Eastern Cape side have climbed to second position on the log.

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape qualified for the SA20 playoffs with two pool games to spare after a thumping nine-wicket win over the Joburg Super Kings in their match-up at the Wanderers on Wednesday night.

It was another dominant performance from the Sunrisers, who have now bowled out the two Gauteng sides for the lowest scores of this season’s SA20.

They dismissed the Capitals for the lowest score in the SA20s short history last week, skittling them for just 52 in Gqeberha, but arguably bowling the Super Kings out for just 78 on their home patch was even more impressive.

Captain Aiden Markram was once again humble in victory as he claimed they got a bit lucky, with a number of wickets taken down the leg side during the match.

“We got a few balls in the right area. We got quite fortunate with some of the other dismissals, so we look at it from a broader aspect and will do a reflection based on that,” Markram said after the match.

“But I am very happy with the win, and I am happy that we took all our chances again in the field. It was also a good day out for the batters.

“I am happy that (Dawid) Malan was there not out at the end, which will do his confidence the world of good. We are just in a nice solid space as a team in the change room at the moment.”

Smoother path to playoffs

Last season the Sunrisers scraped into the SA20 playoffs on net run rate, after finishing level on points with the fourth and fifth placed teams below them on the log.

However, this season they have cruised into the playoffs with games in hand. They are currently second on the log and could still finish top if results go their way.

Markram admitted that it was due to his side falling on the right side of the result in a few close games that has made the difference in their team’s fortunes this year compared to last.

“We have had two close games where we have managed to get over the line. I think you take those wins away and we would be scrambling like we were last season,” explained Markram.

“So getting over the line in those close games has been very important going into the back end of the competition, as it has left us in a great position. But we still have two big games coming up against Paarl (Royals).”

The Sunrisers close out their SA20 pool stage campaign with a match against the Royals in Paarl on Friday and then the return game against the same opponents at St George’s Park on Sunday.