Proteas call up Breetzke, drop Stubbs for second Test against Australia

The South Africans will also have a new wicket-keeper for the second Test.

Proteas coach Shukri Conrad has called up experienced middle-order batter Matthew Breetzke for the second Test against Australia, starting in Gqeberha on Sunday.

Breetzke comes into the squad in place of Tristan Stubbs, who has been dropped from the playing group.

It is the only change to the squad that featured in the build-up to the first Test in Durban last week. The Proteas lost the first Test – just their second Test defeat in their last 16 matches – by 214 runs.

The 27-year-old Breetzke has played two Tests for the Proteas, against Bangladesh in Mirpur in 2024 and Zimbabwe in Bulawayo in 2025.

The Proteas have also announced that top-order batter Ryan Rickelton will take over the wicket-keeping duties in Gqeberha, replacing Kyle Verreynne.

Tony de Zorzi was not considered for selection as the left-hander continues his recovery from a left hamstring injury.

Conrad will also consider Marques Ackerman as a batting option in Gqeberha, the left-hander having failed to get a debut in the Durban Test.

The Proteas will also make a call on Friday on fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, who has struggled with a hamstring problem for some time now. He missed the Durban Test, but is believed to be close to being ready to play again.

Conrad and Co will also consider the option of going into the second Test with two spinners, as they did in Durban. Corbin Bosch could come into the mix as an all-rounder in place of one of the spinners, Simon Harmer or Keshav Maharaj.

Sunday’s second Test in Gqeberha starts at 10am.

Proteas squad for second Test

Temba Bavuma (capt), Marques Ackerman, David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, and Kyle Verreynne