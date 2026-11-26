Wiaan Mulder now holds two Proteas Test records, and the 28-year-old still has plenty of playing time left in his career.

It was another record-breaking Test for Wiaan Mulder as he became the first South African to score a century and pick up a seven wicket haul in one innings, in Proteas history, as he helped power the South Africans to an innings and 219-run win in the second Test against Bangladesh in Centurion on Wednesday.

Mulder took eight wickets in total, after picking up 1/17 in the first innings, before registering exactly 100 with the bat in the Proteas’ sole innings, and then produced a magical 7/31 with the ball in Bangladesh’s second innings, while he also took a catch to boot to end the match.

Mulder is now one of only five players in the history of international cricket to do that, after Australia’s Jack Gregory in 1921, England’s Ian Botham (twice) in 1978 and 1980, India’s Ravichandran Ashwin in 2016 and Afghanistan’s Naseer Maroofkhil just 10 days ago.

It is also the second Proteas record of Mulder’s career after he struck an unbelievable unbeaten 367 against Zimbabwe last year, when as stand-in captain he famously declared their innings despite there being plenty of time left in the match and having a chance at going for Brian Lara’s record 400 not out.

But instead, the selfless Mulder was happy to settle for being the highest ever Proteas Test scorer, and just the second triple centurion for the team after Hashim Amla became the first when he hit 311 against England in 2012. He said on Wednesday, after the win against Bangladesh, that he just wanted to produce for the team.

Truly special

“That was truly special, it’s not something I ever thought I would achieve to be honest. I’ve been working hard on my processes … Temba’s (Bavuma) been quite hard on me and the way I go about things,” said Mulder after the match.

“So I am just really chuffed that I could contribute to a big win, especially with WTC (World Test Championship) points up for grabs.

“For me it’s always about the team. I play different roles in this team, so it doesn’t really matter what question is thrown at me, it’s more about how I can contribute to the team and find a way to impact the game.

“In the end it’s about South Africa winning and finding another opportunity for myself in this team. That’s what it’s about for me, this is something I have always dreamed of doing, playing for South Africa, and it’s really special to be able to do it. For as long as it lasts I am going to do my best no matter what the role.”

The second Test performance from Mulder was a fantastic turnaround from the first Test in Johannesburg, where he didn’t pick up any wickets and went out for a duck in his only innings, and he admitted that some tough love from his captain Bavuma inspired him to lift his game.

“Once again Temba has played a big role in that (his success). It’s (about) process and game plan. In the Wanderers Test I felt I gave my wicket away and Temba had a bit of a hard chat with me,” explained Mulder.

Honest conversations

“Sometimes those honest conversations are important. They just remind you of the basics and that every innings you should start fresh, whether you got a hundred in the previous innings or not. Just get yourself in and take it from there.

“I think that’s the big difference from the first Test to this Test in my batting, and I guess the longevity in my cricket.”

Asked about his stunning bowling effort, with it being his first Test five wicket haul in an innings, Mulder admitted that the conditions were tailor-made for him, and that he took full advantage, while getting great support from the rest of the bowling attack.

“There was a bit of a crosswind when I started bowling my second spell. I got the ball to go with the wind into the right hander and away from the left hander, and I kind of just stuck with that,” explained Mulder.

“I tried to hit the top of off stump as often as I could, and with a little bit of extra movement I got them flaying at balls they shouldn’t have, and that created a gap here and there to hit the stumps. So I was just trying to keep it simple and trying to get the ball to move.

“It’s always easy when you bowl with KG (Kagiso Rabada), Plank (Marco Jansen) and Ana (Anrich Nortje), and Harmie (Simon Harmer) is the best spinner in the world. So for me it’s just about holding length for as long as I can and if the ball moves I can get a wicket or two.”