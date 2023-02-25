‘We almost clicked’: Proteas believe they can play even better against Australia

Wesley Botton

Though she admits they will turn out as underdogs in the final against a powerhouse Australian team, Proteas star Tazmin Brits has warned that South Africa can improve even further after producing a spectacular all-round performance against England in the Women’s T20 World Cup semifinals.

The Proteas had lost to England in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup in 2014, as well as the one-day World Cup tournaments in 2017 and 2022, but they put those results behind them to deliver a historic result, becoming the first South African cricket team to reach the final at a global championship.

‘Play the ball’

And while Australia were set to turn out as firm favourites in the trophy battle at Newlands on Sunday, in search of their third straight T20 world title, Brits insisted they would not be intimidated.

“Australia might be on top, but at the end of the day you play the ball, you don’t play the players, and I think that’s what we did against this England side,” said Brits.

“We didn’t play the England side we always lost against… so we’ll take it as it comes, but we’re very excited to be in the final.”

ALSO READ: Tazmin Brits: ‘You dream of these moments’ as Proteas reach World Cup final

Brits made 68 runs and took four catches against England on Friday, but it was far from a one-person show, and she was well backed by the rest of the Proteas squad.

Opening partner Laura Wolvaardt hit 53 runs, while seam bowler Ayabonga Khaka took 4/29 and veteran Shabnim Ismail returned 3/27 as they wrapped up an impressive six-run victory.

Subtle warning

The hosts believed they could play even better, however, with Brits firing a subtle warning at Australia, suggesting they would need to be at their best if they hoped to secure the title again.

“I think today we almost clicked (against England). The batting was a lot batter but I think the bowling in the powerplay could have been tighter,” she said.

“But I’m hoping everything clicks when we go up against Australia.”