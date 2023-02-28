Proteas cash in on sloppy West Indian bowling at lunch on day one

Ross Roche

Proteas openers Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram cashed in on some sloppy West Indian bowling in the morning session of day one of the first Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday, reaching the lunch break on 99/0.

Elgar had stroked his way to an impressive half century, reaching the break on 53 off 97 balls (8×4), while Markram was also sitting well placed on 42 off 75 balls (7×4).

Both batters were rarely troubled during the opening session and feasted on some loose bowling, particularly on the off side where a number of boundaries were crashed through.

The Proteas innings got off to a fast start but in the ninth over Elgar received a reprieve, after a thick edge off the bowling of Kyle Mayers flying straight to Roston Chase at third slip, only for him to drp the regulation chance.

This allowed Elgar to bat on and bring up the opening pairs 50-run partnership with a single just before the drinks break.

Windies bowlers Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel were targeted thanks to some inconsistent lines from both.

Following the drinks break Elgar and Markram continued batting positively, before Jason Holder and Chase were introduced into the attack and slowed the scoring rate a bit going into the lunch break.

A few overs before the break Elgar reached his half century with a powerful cut to the boundary through point off the bowling of Alzarri Joseph.

Both batters will now look to kick on in the afternoon session and bat their team towards a big first innings total.