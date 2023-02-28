Coetzee and De Zorzi make debuts as Proteas win toss and bat v Windies

Ross Roche

The Proteas won the toss and elected to bat first in the opening Test of their two Test series against the West Indies at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday morning.

Fast bowler Gerald Coetzee and top order batter Tony de Zorzi both make their Test debuts after they were included in a much changed team, with Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen and Senuran Muthusamy all earning recalls to the side.

After winning the toss new Proteas captain Temba Bavuma said: “We will bat first. Conditions are on the slow side, but once the sun comes up it should get better for the quicks so I want to put runs on the board.

“I feel nervous to be honest. I was hoping we’d lose the toss and have to field. But I’ll look to enjoy this as much as I can. I don’t really know what to expect but I’ll put my best foot forward.

PROTEAS: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma, Keegan Petersen, Heinrich Klaasen, Senuran Muthusamy, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee, Anrich Nortje

WEST INDIES: Kraigg Brathwaite, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Joshua da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel