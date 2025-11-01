Proteas edged by Pakistan as they fall in T20 series defeat

Pakistan bounced back to secure the series victory after losing the first fixture of the three-match T20 campaign.

While they put up more of a fight, South Africa fell in a four-wicket defeat as Pakistan secured a 2-1 victory in the three-match T20 International series in Lahore on Saturday night.

After winning the first match by 55 runs and losing the second fixture by nine wickets, the Proteas ensured the series decider was a tighter contest, but the hosts ultimately took control to wrap things up in style.

Having lost the toss and being sent in to bat, the SA team were anchored by opening batter Reeza Hendricks who made 34 runs, and he was well supported by Dewald Brevis (21), captain Donovan Ferreira (29) and all-rounder Corbin Bosch (30 not out) as the tourists compiled 139/9.

But Pakistan’s bowling attack, spearheaded by left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi who took 3/36, put the Proteas under pressure.

Pakistan innings

In response, the hosts were led by top-order batter Babar Azam who hit 68 runs off 47 balls before he was caught by Hendricks at backward square leg off a delivery from Bosch in the 17th over of Pakistan’s innings.

Despite his dismissal, the home team went on to reach 140/6, triumphing with six balls to spare.

Seam bowlers Bosch (2/24) and Lizaad Williams (2/26) were the best of South Africa’s attack, who dug deep in an attempt stay in the match, albeit in a futile effort.

And though he didn’t take any scalps, spinner George Linde did well to give away only 20 runs in his four overs.

Next up, the Proteas will face Pakistan in the first of three one-day international (ODI) matches in Faisalabad on Tuesday.