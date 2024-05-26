Proteas fall again as West Indies take series victory

Chasing 208 runs to win, the SA team were restricted to 191/7.

Opening batter Quinton de Kock top-scored for the Proteas in the second T20 International against West Indies. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

South Africa were handed another defeat on Saturday night as West Indies secured a series victory with a match to spare in their three-match T20 campaign in Kingston.

Already 1-0 down heading into the match, the Proteas lost the second game by 16 runs, as the hosts took an unassailable 2-0 series lead.

🟡🟢 RESULT | #WIvSA



West Indies win the series. The third and final game will take place at Sabina Park on Sunday. #WozaNawe #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/XKbKd6N5TQ — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) May 25, 2024

After winning the toss and being sent in to bat, the home side relied on an all-round contribution from their top order, led by Roston Chase who made an unbeaten 67 runs off 38 balls.

Spinner Nqaba Peter was the best of the SA bowlers, taking 2/32 on his international debut, while seamer Lungi Ngidi (2/41) and all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo (2/51) also took two wickets each.

They struggled to contain their opponents, however, as West Indies reached 207/7 from their 20 overs.

Proteas innings

In response, chasing 208 runs to win, the Proteas top order also stood up, spearheaded by opener Quinton de Kock who made 41 off 17 balls.

They struggled to build partnerships, however, and were ultimately restricted to 191/7 as West Indies wrapped up a convincing win.

Spin bowler Gudakesh Motie led the home team’s attack, taking 3/22 as he ripped through the Proteas middle-order.

Learning curve

“A lot of our guys haven’t played here in the West Indies, so they’re still going through a learning curve,” De Kock said after the match.

“Hopefully the guys will take learnings from what’s happened over the last couple of days. Come tomorrow we’ll have another opportunity and hopefully we can do better.”

The third and final T20 International between South Africa and West Indies, a dead-rubber clash, will start at 9pm (SA time) in Kingston on Sunday night.