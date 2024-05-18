From nets to Proteas in 14 months: The rise of spin bowler Nqaba Peter

Nqaba was the third-highest wicket taker in the recently concluded CSA T20 Challenge.

Though he is not new to the game, it was during a training session in the nets that spin bowler Nqaba Peter was first spotted by the Proteas coaching staff, and just 14 months later he has found a place in the national squad.

Nqaba impressed while bowling to SA players ahead of a match against the West Indies early last year in East London, where he was playing for a second-division team.

Beautiful story

“Everyone was really surprised by what we saw,” Proteas batting coach JP Duminy said during a training camp in Pretoria this week.

“It’s amazing to see those beautiful stories coming through in our system. He’s certainly got an X-factor about him.”

It wasn’t the first time Nqaba’s talent was spotted in training. Already an avid cricketer in his youth, it was his performance in the nets that resulted in him switching from seam to spin at the age of 11.

“I was actually fooling around bowling leg-spin in the nets and the following weekend my coach was like ‘listen, come give this a try’, and I’ve stuck to it since that day,” Nqaba said.

After signing with the Lions ahead of the 2023/24 season, he stood up and delivered as the third-highest wicket taker in the recently concluded CSA T20 Challenge, grabbing 20 scalps in 10 matches to help his team lift the trophy.

Rewarded with national call-up

And the 21-year-old player, born and bred in East London, was rewarded for his efforts by being called up to the Proteas squad for a three-match T20 series against West Indies next week.

Though he was not included in the squad for the T20 World Cup next month, with only four list A and 15 T20 matches under his belt at senior level, Nqaba was hoping to make an impact on his first tour with the national side.

“It’s actually still kind of sinking in right now that I am rubbing shoulders with players I grew up watching, so it’s really special for me,” he said.

“I really hope to add value wherever I can and do my best for the team at all times.”