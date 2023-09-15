Proteas revitalised as they look to build momentum, says Maharaj

South Africa face Australia in the fourth ODI, a day-night fixture starting at 1pm, in Centurion on Friday.

There is a more jovial mood in the Proteas camp, according to spin bowler Keshav Maharaj, as they look to gain some momentum after ending a drought on their home tour against Australia.

The hosts lost five matches on the trot in the T20 and ODI formats before hitting back with a convincing 111-run win in the third ODI against the tourists in Potchefstroom on Tuesday.

Needing to win today’s fourth ODI in Centurion to keep their hopes alive in the five-match series, Maharaj said their latest result had given the team a boost in morale.

“There’s been a lot of excitement and I think it showed in the change room after the game, with the guys connecting and seeing smiles on their faces,” Maharaj said.

“I don’t think they will take that for granted, and now that we’ve got a taste, hopefully we can run with that momentum and take it into the next two games, and play our best cricket building up to the World Cup.”

Return from injury

Maharaj tore an Achilles tendon during a Test match against West Indies in March, and it had seemed unlikely that he would return in time to compete at next month’s World Cup in India.

After making his international comeback during the T20 series against Australia earlier this month, however, he went on to show fine form when he returned 2/37 in the third ODI in Potchefstroom on Tuesday, giving away less than four runs an over and playing a key role in South Africa’s victory.

Competing at his first 50-over World Cup was enough motivation, according to Maharaj, to get back on the field as quickly as he could, and he was rewarded for his hard work in recovery when he was included in the national squad for the upcoming showpiece.

“After surgery, I plotted the way forward with the medical team I had around me, and they gave me the best chance, which I’m very grateful for,” he said.

“It meant everything for me to want to play in the World Cup. If you look at my forefathers, they are from India, so I want to go back there and try do something special for my country, and that was the motivation I needed.”

Meanwhile, Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the rest of the series with a lower back injury, while Temba Bavuma has a right abductor strain and will not feature at Centurion. Aiden Markram will captain the side on Friday.