Klaasen, Miller pyrotechnics lead Proteas to series levelling win

Klaasen was the star of the show crunching 13 sixes and 13 fours on his way to a career best 174 off just 83 deliveries.

Proteas batsman Heinrich Klaasen smashes the ball during his incredible innings of 174 of 83 deliveries in the fourth ODI against Australia at Centurion on Friday evening. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

An incredible batting display from Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller set the Proteas on their way to a thumping 164-run series levelling win in the fourth ODI against Australia at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday evening.

Having lost the opening two ODI’s the Proteas have battled back superbly with two big wins and the teams are now set to battle out a decider in the fifth and final ODI at the Wanderers on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Proteas revitalised as they look to build momentum, says Maharaj

At Centurion Klaasen was the star of the show, producing an amazing display of power hitting, crunching 13 sixes and 13 fours on his way to a career best 174 off just 83 deliveries, which powered the Proteas to a record score at the ground of 416/5 in their 50-overs.

Miller proved to be the perfect partner for Klaasen, hammering an unbeaten 82 off 45 balls, smashing six fours and five maximums, as they shared in a South African record fifth wicket stand of 222 runs off just 92 balls that proved to be the match winning effort.

In their chase the shell-shocked Australians continued with their ultra-aggressive batting approach but lost regular wickets throughout their innings to be bowled out for 252 off 34.5 overs.

Lone ranger

Alex Carey was the lone ranger for the visitors as he clubbed his way 99 off 77 balls (9×4; 4×6) but in a cruel twist of fate he was last man out just one short of a deserved century after gloving a Kagiso Rabada ball behind for keeper Quinton de Kock to take a superb diving catch.

Lungi Ngidi was the pick of the Proteas bowlers with top figures of 4/51, while Rabada backed him up well claiming 3/41.

In the Proteas innings the top three got starts without being able to kick on as openers Reeza Hendricks (28) and De Kock (45) shared in a 64-run opening stand but both then fell as they looked to get going with the Proteas on 95/2.

Rassie van der Dussen (62) and Aiden Markram (8) combined for a stand of 25, before Klaasen arrived at the crease and helped Van Der Dussen take them to 194/4 in the 35th over.

It was then the Klaasen and Miller show over the final 15 overs as they lit the pyrotechnics and absolutely entertained the Centurion crowd with a brilliant partnership that took the match away from the Aussies.