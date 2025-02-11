Proteas seek revenge against Pakistan … but bigger picture is Champions Trophy

Middle order batter Heinrich Klaasen will be hoping to spend time at the crease as he looks to get back into form.

While the Proteas will be out to avenge their 3-0 series loss to Pakistan in South Africa in an ODI series in December, when they meet in Karachi on Wednesday, they will also have the bigger picture in mind, and that is the Champions Trophy starting next week.

The Proteas have to beat Pakistan on Wednesday to qualify for the final of the tri-series that also includes New Zealand, after the Kiwis beat both Pakistan and South Africa to already book their place in the final.

The winner of the match on Wednesday will progress to Friday’s final.

Under-strength Proteas

South Africa’s under-strength team, due to SA20 commitments, lost by six wickets to New Zealand on Monday.

However, the Proteas team that will do duty on Wednesday could look very different to the side that played earlier in the week. This is because Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka and Klaasen have joined the team.

However, several players who’ll do duty in the Champions Trophy, such as Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada, David Miller and Tristan Stubbs will only join the squad later.

Klaasen said his side would be looking to pay back Pakistan for their 3-0 series win in South Africa in December.

‘Different beast’

“Obviously … that would be great,” said the middle-order batter, when asked if revenge was on his mind.

“But, we need to play good cricket as well because there’s a bigger picture in mind, the Champions Trophy starting next week. This will be a good exercise for us as a team, and it will be good if we can beat them in their conditions.”

Klaasen though warned Pakistan at home were a different “beast”.

“This is a unique situation for us. Some guys got an opportunity to play on Monday and they played well, but this is now a big match for the series.

“We played against Pakistan not too long ago (December), but in their conditions they’re a different beast. But, we’re looking forward to it.”

Klaasen looking for form

One of the players who grabbed his chance on Monday was Matthew Breetzke, who scored 150, while Wiaan Mulder also batted well.

Klaasen, though, after a poor SA20 campaign, will be keen to get a bat and try get back into form ahead of the Champions Trophy. He said it wasn’t too difficult adjusting between T20 cricket and ODI cricket.

“The intent (in my game) comes naturally. I don’t have to change too much or prepare differently … but it’s about telling myself not to go too hard too early,” he said about the different formats.

“I need to make sure I spend enough time at the crease to be there at the back end of the innings.”

The match starts at 6.30am SA time.