Proteas squad can win multiple World Cup titles, says captain Markram

If they can end the deepest drought in South African sport, the skipper hopes it will trigger a string of trophies.

Not only does he believe they can win the T20 World Cup next month, but Proteas captain Aiden Markram says the core group of players in the current national squad can go on to lift more trophies over the next few years.

The SA team are aiming to secure the nation’s first major global senior cricket title at the showpiece tournament starting in the West Indies and the United States this weekend, with their first match scheduled to be played against Sri Lanka on Monday.

They will not enter the competition as favourites, having won only two of their last 13 T20 Internationals.

Proteas ‘have what it takes’

Markram, however, felt they had the ability to end the deepest drought in South African sport, which he hoped would trigger a string of titles in upcoming seasons.

“It’s a World Cup so it’s a really high level of cricket, but I think this group has now been together for quite a few years, and we’ve shown through many performances that we’re able to beat the best in the world,” the skipper said.

“So I’m quietly confident this team has what it takes to win the World Cup, and once we’re able to get that first elusive one, I think potentially quite a few could follow after that.”

All-round effort

While questions have been raised about the form of bowlers, some of whom have had niggles in the build-up, there has been lots of talk about the team’s powerful batting line-up.

Makram acknowledged it would take an all-round effort in the variety of conditions they were preparing to face. But if the bowling line-up could hit their straps, he believed it would give them an edge in the tussle for the trophy.

“They say bowlers win you competitions and batters win you games, but I think you have to sort of puzzle everything together to win a World Cup,” he said.

“But our bowlers are going to be tested. Guys are coming hard now with the bat, and I think if your bowlers have your skills and plans in place you can get one step ahead of the rest.”