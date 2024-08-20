Windies T20 series: Markram says he has ‘reset’ after World Cup heartache

The SA T20 team are back in the Caribbean for three T20s against the West Indies.

Aiden Markram says he needed time away from the game to process losing the T20 World Cup final in June. Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Captain Aaiden Markram says he is over the heartache of the Proteas losing the T20 Cricket World Cup final to India by seven runs, ahead of the team’s first match back since that day in Bridgetown, Barbados at the end of June.

Ironically, the Proteas are back in the Caribbean and take on the West Indies in three T20s starting Friday, in Tarouba, Trinidad.

But not too long ago, at the Kensington Oval, in Barbados the Proteas looked to be on course to win a first major international limited overs World Cup, just for them to lose by seven runs in the final against India.

‘Put it to bed’

“Losing the World Cup final was a tough one to swallow at the time,” said Markram on Tuesday, just days before the start of the Proteas’ first series since that day in Barbados.

“It’s got better to handle it, and deal with what happened and process it and put it to bed.

“Luckily, I was able to take time for myself, and get away from cricket, and that was nice. I could reset.

“But everyone would process it individually, though the most important thing was to make peace with how it ended, so one can move on and forward.”

Energised

Looking ahead to the T20 series, following the Test team’s 1-0 series win, Markram said he quite enjoyed a change in the coaching team and player group, with Rob Walter now calling the shots, as opposed to Shukri Conrad during the Tests.

“They’re two completely different formats, and having two sets of staff is actually quite refreshing,” said the top order batter.

“I’ve got no problems (adapting). Each coaching group bring their unique energy to each series, with fresh ideas, so it’s been cool. Rob (Walter) also touches base with Shucks (Conrad).”

And Markram is just as “cool” with or without the captaincy. The Test team is led by Temba Bavuma, with Markram just a player, taking over the limited overs sides.

“Captaincy is not a big deal to me,” said Markram. “As long as there is consistency we can have continuity, even though the squads will change.

“Players just want to feel backed and know that what they bring to the table is good for the team.”

Squads

West Indies: Rovman Powell (capt), Roston Chase (vice-capt), Alick Athanaze, Fabian Allen, Johnson Charles, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Obed McCoy, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd

South Africa: Aiden Markram (capt), Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, Kwena Maphaka, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams

Fixtures (all times SA)

Friday, 23 August at 9pm

Sunday, 25 August at 9pm

Tuesday, 27 August at 9pm