Proteas women ‘staying positive’ as they aim to level New Zealand series

If the White Ferns win on Sunday, they will secure a series win with a game to spare.

Trailing 2-1 in their five-match series, big-hitting batter Kayla Reyneke says the Proteas will put their latest defeat behind them and look ahead as they prepare for the fourth women’s T20 International against New Zealand in Wellington on Sunday (3.45am start).

After losing by six wickets in the third fixture of the series in Auckland on Friday, in-form all-rounder Reyneke was confident the tourists could hit back and level the scores this weekend if they remained focused on the task at hand.

“I think we are a very strong team. We have good cricketing brains in the camp, not only in management but among the players as well,” said 20-year-old Reyneke, who had shown good form against the White Ferns in the early stages of her top-flight senior career.

“It’s still a long tour to go, so we’re trying to stay as positive as possible and obviously not look too far ahead. We’re going to look and see what we can do better in the next one.”

Build-up to World Cup

While they had one eye on the Women’s T20 World Cup to be held in England and Wales in June, Reyneke said the national squad’s attention was still focused on the bilateral series they were playing ahead of the global showpiece.

After the T20 campaign against New Zealand, they were set to play three one-day international matches against the White Ferns.

The Proteas were also due to face India in five T20 fixtures on home soil next month, as part of their build-up to the World Cup in the short format.

“We are aware of the World Cup that’s coming up but we have a New Zealand series to complete and then an India series also coming up,” Reyneke said.

“So it’s not too far away and we are prepping for that, but we’re just looking at it game by game.”