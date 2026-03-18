Laura Wolvaardt lauds ‘power’ young Proteas all-rounder Kayla Reyneke

Reyneke was named Player of the Match after bashing 28 not out off just nine balls against the White Ferns in Hamilton.

Without the services of some experienced middle-order batters, captain Laura Wolvaardt says she is relieved to have young all-rounder Kayla Reyneke offering firepower down the order as the Proteas women prepare for the third T20 International against New Zealand in Auckland on Friday (3.45am start).

After losing the opening match of the series by 80 runs in Mount Maunganui, the SA team bounced back on Tuesday to level the five-match series with an 18-run victory in Hamilton.

While multiple batters and bowlers stood up in the second fixture, Reyneke was named Player of the Match after bashing 28 not out off just nine balls in a quickfire innings which included three sixes and two fours.

Ahead of the series, Marizanne Kapp had not been considered for selection due to illness, while Dané van Niekerk was ruled out of the tour after picking up a calf injury ahead of the opening game.

In their absence, the middle-order collapsed in Hamilton, but Reyneke delivered, boosting the Proteas’ total at the back end of their innings.

“It was lovely to see Reyneke do that. I’m happy to know we have such power,” Wolvaardt said.

Standing up at senior level

Since making her T20 International debut against Pakistan last month, 20-year-old Reyneke had taken three wickets with the ball in the four matches she had played for the Proteas.

With the bat, she had racked up 81 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 188.37, and she had not yet lost her wicket, going unbeaten on all three occasions.

In two of her four international games thus far, she secured two Player of the Match awards.

Having captained the SA team at the Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup in Malaysia last year, where they reached the final, Reyneke admitted she had needed to take a step up at senior level, and she was pleased to have settled into the Proteas squad in the early stages of her top-flight career.

“Under-19 cricket gives you a taste of the international game but it is not fully what you expect here,” Reyneke said, “but I’m enjoying every moment in the setup.”