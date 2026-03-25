Proteas women ‘outplayed’ as White Ferns wrap up series victory

New Zealand racked up 194/6, led by centurion Amelia Kerr, and the SA team were restricted to 102/9.

Given a hiding on Wednesday, the Proteas fell in a convincing 92-run defeat to New Zealand in the fifth and final women’s T20 International match in Christchurch, as the hosts wrapped up a 4-1 series win.

“They’re really good. Outplayed us in pretty much all facets of the game today,” Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt admitted after the game.

Kerr races to record ton

Having been sent in to bat, after losing the toss, New Zealand were anchored by captain Amelia Kerr who bashed a career best 105 runs off just 55 balls, guiding her team to 194/6.

Kerr was dropped by Ayabonga Khaka from the first ball she faced, and she went on to reach her second T20 International century off just 52 balls. It was the eighth fastest ton in women’s T20 International cricket and the quickest by a player from New Zealand.

While the Proteas used eight bowlers, only two of them took wickets, with seamers Khaha and Tumi Sekhukhune each grabbing 3/32.

And while both players bowled well, the life given to Kerr in the second over of the innings proved too costly in the end.

Proteas pinned back

Set a target of 195 to win, the Proteas failed to gain any real momentum in their chase, and they were restricted to 102/9 off their 20 overs. Middle-order batter Annerie Dercksen top-scored with 23 runs off 18 deliveries.

Seam bowler Lea Tahuhu led the White Ferns attack, taking 3/15, while Kerr (2/6) and Sophie Devine (2/8) also did well to pin back the Proteas batting line-up.

“Amelia batted really well but we didn’t execute very well with the ball, and she hurt us when we missed,” Wolvaardt said.

“We just lost our way with the bat. It was high pressure in that chase.”

Looking ahead

The two teams will now meet in a three-match one-day international (ODI) series which starts in Christchurch on Sunday.

Despite the thumping they received in the T20 campaign, Wolvaardt was confident the SA team could hit back in the longer format.

“We can learn from our mistakes, and there is enough time to reset and come back for the ODIs,” the skipper said.

“It’s a different format, so we will take the learnings and hopefully be better for it.”