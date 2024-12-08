Proteas women fall in crushing defeat as England level series

England coasted to victory with 26 overs to spare.

Proteas batter Tazmin Brits walks off after being dismissed during the second ODI against England in Durban. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

England hit back with force on Sunday, securing a six-wicket victory over South Africa in the second women’s ODI in Durban, as the tourists levelled the series at 1-1.

With the Proteas having comfortably won the first match in Kimberley earlier in the week, the tourists left nothing to chance, demolishing the hosts with a clinical performance.

Chasing 136 runs to win, England had no trouble reaching their target, coasting to 137/4 with 26 overs to spare.

Opening batters Tammy Beaumont (34) and Maia Bouchier (33) combined in a 67-run stand for the first wicket, laying a solid foundation, while Nat Sciver-Brunt (20) and Danni Wyatt-Hodge (25 not out) shared 47 runs for the fourth wicket to carry them home.

Dercksen was the best of South Africa’s bowlers, taking 2/22, while Marizanne Kapp and Nadine de Klerk picked up one wicket each.

Proteas innings

Earlier, after being sent in to bat, the Proteas (wearing black kit in support of the fight against gender based violence) were reduced to 14/2 in the fourth over.

While captain Laura Wolvaardt launched a recovery attempt, sharing a 58-run partnership with all-rounder Annerie Dercksen, the stand was broken when Dercksen fell for 29 in the 17th over. And the skipper was removed for 35 just seven balls later.

Chloe Tryon then managed to plant herself at the crease, with the middle-order batter contributing 45 runs off 49 deliveries, but she received no support from the tail.

Tryon, Wolvaardt and Dercksen were the only Proteas players to reach double figures, with Charlie Dean (4/54), Sophie Ecclestone (3/27) and Lauren Filer (3/32) ripping through their line-up as they were bowled out for 135 runs in the 32nd over of the innings.

The series decider will be played in Potchefstroom on Wednesday.