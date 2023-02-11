Rain postpones SA20 final at Wanderers

Sports Reporter

Saturday’s inaugural SA20 final has been postponed to reserve day, Sunday 12 February due to heavy rainfall in the Gauteng province.

Wanderers pitch waterlogged

The SA20 Final between Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape planned for Saturday cannot take place as scheduled due to a waterlogged field and inclement weather.

“The ground preparation for the match has been compromised, with the pitch remaining under covers for three days and over 200ml of rain falling since Wednesday this week,” said match organisers.

“Please retain your tickets to use tomorrow (Sunday 12 February 2023),” reads the website.

The reserve game is expected to start on Sunday 1.30m, and gates at the stadium will open at 10.30am.

More rain predicted

The SA Weather Service has predicted more showers for the remainder of Saturday, with a clearer outlook predicted for Sunday.

SA20 League Commissioner, Graeme Smith said: “We’ve engaged the match officials, teams, groundsman, stakeholders and the SA Weather Service, and postponing the match is the best decision to allow for the possibility of a full match in drier conditions. We want to give the teams and spectators a memorable final.”

