SA U19s thrash Tanzania U19s to get up and running in World Cup

The SA U19s are now basically secured a spot in the U19 World Cup Super Six phase, but will want to beat West Indies U19 first in their final pool match.

The South African U19 team got their World Cup campaign up and running in emphatic fashion as they destroyed Tanzania U19s by 329 runs in their U19 Cricket World Cup pool match at the High Performance Oval in Windhoek on Monday.

After suffering a 28-run loss against Afghanistan U19s in their World Cup opener this past Friday, the SA U19s were desperate to get on the board, and did so thanks to a brilliant all-round performance.

The result has basically secured their place in the Super Six phase of the tournament as the top three in the pool all progress, and it is highly unlikely that Tanzania will be able to get a win over unbeaten Afghanistan to give them a chance of making it to the next stage.

In the match the SA U19s batted first and amassed a monster 397/5, thanks largely to centuries from the in-form Jason Rowles, and captain Mohammad Bulbulia.

In-form Rowles

Rowles was in terrific nick during the build-up to the World Cup, scoring centuries against India U19s and Australia U19s, and was very unlucky to be run out on 98 in the opener against Afghanistan.

But this time he wasn’t to be stopped as he top scored with an unbeaten 125 off 101 balls, hitting five sixes and 10 fours, and shared in a huge 201-run third wicket partnership with Bulbulia, 108 off 108 (10×4; 1×6).

Jorich van Schalkwyk, 47 off 34 (2×4; 5×6), Paul James, 46 off 18 (2×4; 5×6), Adnaan Lagadien, 32 off 31 (4×4), and Lethabo Phahlamohlaka, 16no off five (2×6), also pitched in to almost get their side to 400.

On the bowling front it was an all-round effort that helped skittle Tanzania for a paltry 68, with Bayanda Majola leading the way with figures of 2/6, followed by Rowles, 2/14, while Michael Kruiskamp, 1/9, Corne Botha, 1/15, and Bandile Mbatha, 1/19, all picked up a scalp.

The SA U19s are next in action on Thursday in their final pool match against West Indies U19, and regardless of that result they should move onto the Super Six phase after that.

Although the Tanzania game wasn’t a big challenge for the SA U19s, they will take plenty of confidence from the big win, especially after a difficult build-up to the World Cup and a tough first match.