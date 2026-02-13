Brilliant with bat and ball: Wiaan Mulder powers Lions into CSA 4-Day final

Wiaan Mulder picked up amazing match figures of 12/45 with the ball and scored 115 with the bat in their innings win over the Tuskers.

An astounding performance from Proteas and Lions allrounder Wiaan Mulder powered his side into the CSA 4-Day competition final, which they will host against the Warriors at the Wanderers next week Wednesday.

Mulder produced possibly the greatest performance the local franchise competition has ever seen, as he picked up 12 wickets and scored a century to help the Lions thrash the Tuskers by an innings and 270 runs within three days earlier this week, to secure their place at the top of the log.

Batting first the Tuskers were skittled for just 63 runs, as Mulder tore through their batting order, picking up unbelievable figures of seven wickets for six runs in 6.5 overs.

The Lions then amassed a mammoth 558/5 declared in their only innings, with Mulder clubbing six sixes and nine fours in his 115 off just 111 balls, while Dominic Hendricks also hit 115 but off 170 balls (18×4), and Connor Esterhuizen slammed seven sixes and six fours in his unbeaten 58-ball 101.

The Tuskers put up a bit of a fight in the second innings, but it was Mulder again who was the star of the show as he picked up 5/39 in 17 overs, backed up by Bjorn Fortuin, 3/50, and Nqaba Peter, 2/42, as they bowled them out for 225.

Mulder thus finished with amazing match figures of 12/45, and along with his superb century at better than a run-a-ball, it capped off an incredible performance for his team.

Lions season

In all the Lions won three matches, lost one and drew three over the season, which earned them the right to play in the final again and try and win the title outright, after they were forced to share the trophy with the Titans last season, after drawing the final despite being the better team.

On the Warriors front they missed out on the chance to host the final, after they went down to the Dolphins by two wickets in their final pool match in Durban which ended on Thursday.

They thus mirrored the Lions with three wins, one loss and three draws, but did not pick up nearly as many bonus points, which meant the Joburg side finished comfortably above them on the log.

It will be the Warriors second straight final this season though, after they triumphed over Boland in the CSA T20 competition finale late last year, and they will be eager to add the 4-Day title to their cabinet.

Following next weeks 4-Day final, the local franchise season heads into the business end, with the CSA One-Day Cup competition starting at the end of the month, and the Dolphins will be looking to defend the title they won last season.