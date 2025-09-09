SA20 auction: Brevis sells for R16.5 million

Aiden Markram was also sold for a big amount at the fourth auction.

Hot shot batter Dewald Brevis sold for R16.5 million at the fourth SA20 player auction on Tuesday.

Brevis played for MI Cape Town in the first three seasons, but now returns home where he will play for the Pretoria Capitals.

“He’s a game changer,” said new Capitals coach Sourav Ganguly.

Proteas T20 captain Aiden Markram, who led the Sunrisers Eastern Cape to two titles, was sold to Durban’s Super Giants for R14 million, while all-rounder Wiaan Mulder was sold to the Joburg Super Kings for R9 million.

Quinton de Kock, previously of the Super Giants, will now play for the Sunrisers, after being sold for R2.4 million, while Lungi Ngidi was sold for R2.3 million to Paarl Royals.

Keshav Maharaj will play for Pretoria Capitals this coming season, after playing for the Super Giants, after being sold for R1.7 million and young left-arm fast bowler Kwena Maphaka will next feature for the Super Giants after being bought for R2.3 million.

All the above marquee players’ base price was R500,000.

There were more marquee players, at a base price of R200,000, as well as batters, bowlers, and U23 players to be auctioned on Tuesday.

More to follow …