‘Something we dreamed of’: Bangladesh celebrates historic cricket win

"It was something we dreamed of but perhaps none of us expected Bangladesh to dominate and win like this."

Former players and fans hailed Bangladesh’s first-ever Test win in Australia on Sunday as the country’s biggest achievement in the five-day game, saying it could be a turning point for their cricketing ambitions.

Bangladesh sealed a historic nine-wicket thrashing inside four days in Darwin, marking their first ever Test victory on Australian soil and only second against their formidable opponents.

“This is, I think, the biggest achievement for Bangladesh cricket in Test matches,” former captain Akram Khan told AFP.

“It was something we dreamed of but perhaps none of us expected Bangladesh to dominate and win like this.

“We are extremely happy and proud.”

Akram said the big win was built on a complete team performance rather than individual brilliance.

Fast bowler Hasan Mahmud laid the foundation with a career-best 6-55 as Australia were bowled out for 198 on the opening day.

Bangladesh then took charge through Tanzid Hasan’s maiden Test century, backed by important contributions from captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Former spinner and national selector Abdur Razzak said the victory strengthened Bangladesh’s case for more Test opportunities against Australia.

This was just the seventh Test match between the teams.

“If you look at this Test and our position in the World Test Championship, there is no reason why we should not get more opportunities,” he said.

Razzak credited years of investment in domestic first-class cricket and Bangladesh’s Test programme for the team’s progress.

Former Bangladesh women’s captain Rumana Ahmed said the team’s emphatic all-round display made the win especially significant.

“Hasan Mahmud was back in the team after a long time and he did very well, taking six wickets in the first innings. That was a major factor,” she said.

“Tanzid’s hundred was historic for him as well. The batters took responsibility and scoring more than 400 in the first innings was extraordinary.”

The result was all the more remarkable because Bangladesh had been bowled out for just 54 by a Cricket Australia XI in a warm-up match days earlier.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman congratulated the team on a video call with the players.

“We’re all eagerly waiting to welcome you home,” he said on social media.

Die-hard fans also savoured the win.

“As a cricket fan of Bangladesh we don’t get occasions to celebrate very often,” Sefat Hasan Sumaiya said.

“Winning against Australia in Australia seems surreal. It feels like a national festival.”

Another fan, Sahadat Ahmed Bhuiya, called it one of the defining victories in the nation’s cricket history.

“Winning a Test in Australia within four days is a huge achievement,” he said.