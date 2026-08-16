All Blacks to ring the changes for Springbok Test: Mo’unga to miss out

56-Test flyhalf Richie Mo'unga will be left out of the team to play the Springboks, instead featuring against the Lions.

All Blacks coach Dave Rennie said his team to face the Springboks would look very different from the one that beat the Bulls 50-19 at Loftus on Saturday night.

The New Zealanders play their first of four Tests against South Africa at Ellis Park next Saturday after victories over the Stormers (38-21), Sharks (54-0) and Bulls in the space of eight days.

Already the All Blacks made nine changes for the match against the Bulls, which they won eight tries to three.

Codie Taylor became the third captain in as many games. Josh Jacomb started at flyhalf for the first time after his debut against the Stormers.

All Blacks to switch it up for Boks

Rennie promised more changes as he looked to balance player workload in a seven-week Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series.

When Billy Proctor was ruled out for the four Tests due to a shoulder injury, 56-Test Richie Mo’unga was called up to the squad after not playing for New Zealand since the 2023 World Cup final.

Rennie said Will Jordan, Cam Roigard and Damian McKenzie would have likely worked off their injury niggles by Saturday, and perhaps feature against the Springboks, though Mo’unga wouldn’t.

“That wasn’t our Test side tonight,” Rennie said following the Bulls victory.

“There will be a number of changes. But some really good performances put pressure on us from a selection point of view.

“It’s nice to have seven days to get over that. We’ve got a plan around selection. There were a handful of selections that would be decided on based on tonight’s performance.”

Rennie said eighthman Peter Lakai, flanker Anton Segner (man of the match), wing Leroy Carter and Jacomb had all acquitted themselves well.

“Anton was massive [at the breakdown]. Those guys work really hard and create opportunities for us.”

Mo’unga to feature against the Lions

The coach said Mo’unga had joined the All Blacks in good spirits on Friday night. He was “jumping out of his skin” in eagerness to play.

The flyhalf has already studied their current game plans. But he would not feature.

“We won’t pick him in the first Test,” Rennie said. “We’ll give him a chance to get some game time against the Lions.”

The All Blacks take on the Lions at Ellis Park next week Tuesday, the fourth and final match against South Africa’s United Rugby Championship-playing teams.

After that, there will be two more Tests agaisnt the Springboks in South Africa and one in the United States.