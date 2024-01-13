Sunrisers Eastern Cape v Durban’s Super Giants: All you need to know

The home team will hope for better weather this time after their opening game was washed out last Wednesday.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape captain Aiden Markram takes a selfie with the fans during the washed out game on Wednesday. Picture: SA20

After missing out on a chance to play the first game of the 2024 edition of the SA20 because of persistent rain in Gqeberha on Thursday, the defending champions, the Sunrisers Eastern Cape, will hope to finally get going on Saturday when they host Durban’s Super Giants at home.

The Durban-based team will be full of confidence going into the clash, having beaten the MI Cape Town side in their first match at home on Thursday.

Here are all the details about the match in Gqeberha.

Where and what time: St George’s Park, with first ball at 5.30pm

Who’s playing: Sunrisers Eastern Cape from Gqeberha against Durban’s Super Giants from Durban

How to watch: SuperSport, channel 212

Squads:

Sunrisers squad: Tom Abell, Ottneil Baartman, Temba Bavuma, Liam Dawson, Sarel Erwee, Aya Gqamane, Simon Harmer, Jordan Hermann, Marco Jansen, Patrick Kruger, Dawid Malan, Aiden Markram, Adam Rossington, Caleb Seleka, Andile Simelane, Tristan Stubbs, Beyers Swanepoel, Daniel Worrall

Super Giants squad: Noor Ahmad, Matthew Breetzke, Junior Dala, Heinrich Klaasen, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Mayers, Wiaan Mulder, Naveed-ul-Haq Murid, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Dwaine Pretorius, Jason Smith, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jon-Jon Smuts, Reece Topley, Prenelan Subrayen

Players to watch:

The home team will be led by Aiden Markram, who enjoyed a sensational first SA20 season last year and he’ll again be the man the batting lineup look at to get them big scores.

Tristan Stubbs and Jordan Hermann will also be key batting figures, while Adam Rossington and Dawid Malan will be crucial starters at the top of the order.

In the bowling department Ottneil Baartman, Aya Gqamane, Simon Harmer and especially Marco Jansen, who’ll also be key down the batting order, will have big roles to play.

For the Super Giants, the obvious key man is batter Heinrich Klaasen after his heroics in Durban on Thursday night, while Quinton de Kock, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran and Kyle Mayers will also be keen to go big.

Spinners Keshav Maharaj and Prenelan Subrayen, as well as Reece Topley and Keemo Paul will look to keep things tight.

Last season:

Rain had the last say in the second match between the teams in Durban with the Sunrisers facing just over five overs before the game was called off, while in the first match in Gqeberha, the Sunrisers won by 124 runs after bowling out the Super Giants for a paltry 86 after the home team had posted 210 for two in their 20 overs.