Cricket

Home » Sport » Cricket

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

3 minute read

13 Jan 2024

11:01 am

Sunrisers Eastern Cape v Durban’s Super Giants: All you need to know

The home team will hope for better weather this time after their opening game was washed out last Wednesday.

Aiden Markram

Sunrisers Eastern Cape captain Aiden Markram takes a selfie with the fans during the washed out game on Wednesday. Picture: SA20

After missing out on a chance to play the first game of the 2024 edition of the SA20 because of persistent rain in Gqeberha on Thursday, the defending champions, the Sunrisers Eastern Cape, will hope to finally get going on Saturday when they host Durban’s Super Giants at home.

The Durban-based team will be full of confidence going into the clash, having beaten the MI Cape Town side in their first match at home on Thursday.

Here are all the details about the match in Gqeberha.

Where and what time: St George’s Park, with first ball at 5.30pm

Who’s playing: Sunrisers Eastern Cape from Gqeberha against Durban’s Super Giants from Durban

How to watch: SuperSport, channel 212

Squads:

Sunrisers squad: Tom Abell, Ottneil Baartman, Temba Bavuma, Liam Dawson, Sarel Erwee, Aya Gqamane, Simon Harmer, Jordan Hermann, Marco Jansen, Patrick Kruger, Dawid Malan, Aiden Markram, Adam Rossington, Caleb Seleka, Andile Simelane, Tristan Stubbs, Beyers Swanepoel, Daniel Worrall

Super Giants squad: Noor Ahmad, Matthew Breetzke, Junior Dala, Heinrich Klaasen, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Mayers, Wiaan Mulder, Naveed-ul-Haq Murid, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Dwaine Pretorius, Jason Smith, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jon-Jon Smuts, Reece Topley, Prenelan Subrayen

Players to watch:

The home team will be led by Aiden Markram, who enjoyed a sensational first SA20 season last year and he’ll again be the man the batting lineup look at to get them big scores.

Tristan Stubbs and Jordan Hermann will also be key batting figures, while Adam Rossington and Dawid Malan will be crucial starters at the top of the order.

In the bowling department Ottneil Baartman, Aya Gqamane, Simon Harmer and especially Marco Jansen, who’ll also be key down the batting order, will have big roles to play.

For the Super Giants, the obvious key man is batter Heinrich Klaasen after his heroics in Durban on Thursday night, while Quinton de Kock, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran and Kyle Mayers will also be keen to go big.

Spinners Keshav Maharaj and Prenelan Subrayen, as well as Reece Topley and Keemo Paul will look to keep things tight.

Last season:

Rain had the last say in the second match between the teams in Durban with the Sunrisers facing just over five overs before the game was called off, while in the first match in Gqeberha, the Sunrisers won by 124 runs after bowling out the Super Giants for a paltry 86 after the home team had posted 210 for two in their 20 overs.

Read more on these topics

SA20

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Watch: SA’s arguments and requests against Israel at the International Court of Justice
Politics ‘When presidents don’t want to give up power’: Mantashe likens Zuma to African rebel leaders
Politics ‘I didn’t go to Robben Island for this nonsense’ – Cope calls for direct election of president
Local Soccer Cryptic Jordaan backtracks on R130-million Bafana bonus comment
South Africa This is SA’s formidable team of lawyers to take on Israel at ICJ for genocide in Gaza

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe