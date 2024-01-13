Joburg Super Kings v Mumbai Indians Cape Town: All you need to know

MI CT lost their first game by 11 runs on the DLS method after an entertaining match against Durban’s Super Giants.

Faf du Plessis leads his Joburg Super Kings troops out during the SA20 competition last year. Picture: SA20

The Joburg Super Kings will be hoping to finally kick off their SA20 campaign against the Mumbai Indians Cape Town in their match-up at the Wanderers on Saturday afternoon.

The Super Kings were supposed to get their campaign under way on Wednesday against the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in Gqeberha only for the tournament opener to be completely washed out, so they will hope for a good start against at home.

ALSO READ: SA20 – Six key players from each team to watch

MI CT lost their first game by 11 runs on the DLS method after an entertaining match against Durban’s Super Giants in Durban, so they will be aiming to bounce back.

Here are all the details about the match in Johannesburg

Where and what time: Wanderers, first ball 5:30pm

Who’s playing: Joburg Super Kings from Johannesburg against Mumbai Indians Cape Town from Cape Town

How to watch: Supersport, channel 212

Squads:

JSK: Moeen Ali, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Sam Cook, Faf du Plessis, Leus du Plooy, Donovan Ferreira, Dayyaan Galiem, Reeza Hendricks, Ronan Herrmann, Zahir Khan, Wayne Madsen, Sibonelo Makhanya, Aaron Phangiso, Romario Shepherd, Kyle Simmonds, Imran Tahir, David Wiese, Lizaad Williams

MI CT: Tom Banton, Chris Benjamin, Dewald Brevis, Sam Curran, Connor Esterhuizen, Beuran Hendricks, Duan Jansen, Thomas Kaber, George Linde, Liam Livingstone, Kieran Pollard, Delano Potgieter, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Grant Roelofsen, Olly Stone, Nuwan Thushara, Rassie van der Dussen, Nealan van Heerden

Players to watch:

The Super Kings will look to captain Faf du Plessis will to impress once again as he did in the inaugural edition last year.

In-form Proteas opener Reeza Hendricks will also be a key figure at the top of the order, while English all-rounder Moeen Ali, Leus du Plooy and Donovan Ferreira will bolster a strong middle order.

On the bowling front Nandre Burger and Gerald Coetzee have recently made big splashes for the Proteas and will look to take that form into the SA20, while Lizaad Williams and Aaron Phangiso could also play important roles.

For MI CT Ryan Rickelton made an immediate statement in their opener against Durban’s Super Giants, smashing 87 off 51 balls and he will be eager to continue that top start.

New captain Kieron Pollard also impressed with a swashbuckling 31 off 14 balls to get his SA20 career off to a good start, while Kagiso Rabada also impressed with 2/23 and they will look to keep it going.

Other players who will want to make their mark for the Cape Town side include the English duo of Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran, as well as Beuran Hendricks.

Last season:

In their first match last season at Newlands the Super Kings batted first and struggled to a poor 105/9 in 20 overs with Leus du Plooy top scoring with 21 and Kagiso Rabada picking up 2/12. MI CT chased it down easily thanks to 42 off 34 balls from Dewald Brevis for a seven wicket win despite Gerald Coetzee’s 2/24.

The second match at the Wanderers saw a much better batting effort as Du Plooy’s unbeaten 81 off 48 led the Super Kings to 189/6, while Sam Curran claimed 2/26. MI CT were skittled for 113 for a 76-run loss, Brevis again top scoring with 27, while Kyle Simmonds starred with the ball picking up 3/23.