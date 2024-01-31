Sunrisers cruise to bonus point SA20 win over Super Kings

It was the Sunrisers bowlers who setup the win bowling the Super Kings out for 78 before chasing the score down without too much trouble.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape bowler Daniel Worrall celebrates the wicket of Joburg Super Kings batter Reeza Hendricks with his teammates on Wednesday night. Picture: SA20

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape cruised to a nine wicket bonus point win over the Joburg Super Kings in their SA20 match at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Wednesday night.

The result secured the Sunrisers a place in the playoffs with two pool stage games to play, while also lifting them to second on the log.

The Super Kings stay in the fourth and final playoff spot, with one pool game left, but are in danger of the Pretoria Capitals and MI Cape Town below them overhauling them.

In the match the Sunrisers won the toss and chose to bowl and were vindicated, skittling the Super Kings all out for just 78.

Dawid Malan, 40no off 32 balls (5×4, 1×6) and Tom Abell, 26no off 20 balls (3×4, 1×6) then shared an unbeaten 50-run stand to power them home in the 11th over, after Jordan Hermann (11) fell to Lizaad Wiliams in the fifth over.

But it was a superb performance from the Sunrisers bowling department that set them up for the easy win in the end, while keeper Tristan Stubbs took five grabs behind the stumps for a solid outing.

Worrall the star

Australian Daniel Worrall was the star performer, picking up 3/20 in his four overs, while Patrick Kruger, 3/8 in two overs, Marco Jansen, 2/13, and Beyers Swanepoel, 2/21, all pitched in to back him up.

It was Worrall who got the ball rolling in the second over, removing Faf du Plessis and Reeza Hendricks for ducks, caught by Stubbs and Jansen at slip leaving them on 10/2.

Leus du Plooy (18) and Wayne Madsen shared the biggest partnership of the innings of just 22, but Swanepoel removed Du Plooy, and Jansen had Moeen Ali out for a sixth ball duck, both caught by Stubbs as they ended the powerplay on 41/4.

Worrall returned in the ninth over to catch Kyle Simmond (3) off his own bowling, while Kruger bowled his first over in the 11th and removed Donovan Ferreira (8) and Madsen as the Super Kings tumbled to 64/7.

The final three didn’t last long as Aiden Markram took a couple of catches at mid-on and long on, with Lizaad Williams out to Swanepoel and Doug Bracewell (12) to Kruger, while Jansen had last man Imran Tahir (1) caught by Stubbs to end proceedings.