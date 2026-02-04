OPINION: Cloud of political tensions threatens to wash out T20 World Cup

The problem is that the ICC’s decision smacks of bias and shows how much they favour India.

The ICC T20 Cricket World Cup is set to start under a cloud, after Pakistan said they will boycott their pool match against tournament co-hosts India.

Although no reason has been given for the decision made by the Pakistani government, it is believed to be because of their dissatisfaction with the ICC’s decision to remove Bangladesh from the competition and bring in Scotland.

Bangladesh were kicked out of the World Cup two weeks ago after it refused to play any matches in India, alleging security concerns, and asked that its four pool matches be moved to tournament co-hosts Sri Lanka.

But the ICC rejected that proposal, stating that there was “no credible or verifiable security threat to the Bangladesh national team, officials or supporters in India”, and they thus refused to entertain the possibility of changing the tournament schedule.

All of this was sparked at the start of January when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) instructed the Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from their IPL 2026 squad.

No reason

Although no reason was given for that directive, it came amid deteriorating relations between India and Bangladesh. Bangladesh immediately responded by writing to the ICC, stating their intention not to travel to India during the tournament, citing security concerns, a stance they maintained until the end.

The problem is that the ICC’s decision smacks of bias and shows how much they favour India, which has for years avoided playing any cricket in Pakistan due to the tensions between the two countries.

Pakistan played in India at the 2023 ODI World Cup, but when India were supposed to return the favour and play in Pakistan in last year’s Champions Trophy they refused, which led to the ICC catering to them by moving their matches to neutral Dubai.

It seems Pakistan has now decided to stand with Bangladesh, which will result in arguably the tournament’s most lucrative match, between Pakistan and India, not going ahead.

That will also now spark questions about what will happen if they are to meet later on in the semifinals or final.