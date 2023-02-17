Temba Bavuma to captain Proteas Test team, quits T20 role

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Temba Bavuma has been named the new Proteas Test captain, taking over from Dean Elgar.

Bavuma will also continue to lead the ODI side, but he has given up the T20 side’s captaincy. The new T20 captain will be named in the coming days.

Elgar, who led the side in 15 Tests in two years, will continue to be available for the Test team.

West Indies

Bavuma’s first assignment as Proteas Test skipper will be to lead the side in a two-Test series against the West Indies from 28 February to 12 March.

The new-look Proteas Test squad under the guidance of new coach Shukri Conrad also features Ryan Rickelton and Aiden Markram.

Batter Tony de Zorzi, with 489 runs at an average of 122.25 in first class cricket this season, and fast bowler Gerald Coetzee have also been called up to the Test team, for the first time.

Test squad:

SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨



🏏Temba Bavuma named Test captain

🧢 Tony de Zorzi receives maiden call-up

🔙Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton and Senuran Muthusamy return



Grab your tickets 🎟 ️https://t.co/dTYi2ZE9FI#SAvWI #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/Wbq3Rz7sNZ— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) February 17, 2023

Spinner Senuran Muthusamy has also returned to the Test team.

Out of the squad go Sarel Erwee, Rassie van der Dussen and the now retired Theunis de Bruyn. Lungi Ngidi is also absent.

Victor Mpitsang out

Meanwhile, convenor of national selectors Victor Mpitsang has been relieved of his duties.

As part of the restructuring of the leadership group and following the appointments of Conrad and Rob Walter as new Proteas coaches, the selection committee procedures are also under review, with Mpitsang let go.

For now the head coaches of the respective teams — Conrad (red-ball) and Walter (white-ball) — will play the leading roles in squad selection.

Squad

Temba Bavuma (capt), Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton

Fixtures

First Test: 28 February – 4 March: Centurion

Second Test: 8 – 12 March: Johannesburg

Both matches to start at 10am.