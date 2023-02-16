Proteas batter Theunis de Bruyn quits international cricket

Sports Reporter

Proteas batter Theunis de Bruyn has retired from all international cricket.

The Titans and Pretoria Capitals top-order batter made the announcement on the Titans website on Thursday.

‘Childhood dream’

“I’ve been fortunate to represent my country at the highest level of cricket and that’s been the proudest moment of my career. The bonds I’ve formed, lessons I’ve learnt, skills I’ve developed and my growth as a human being would not have been possible without the experience of playing international cricket,” said the 30-year-old who played in 13 Tests for the Proteas.

“I’ve lived a childhood dream, shared dressing rooms with my heroes and played cricket at some of the world’s most iconic venues; and I can’t say thank you enough for the opportunities I’ve got through this game.

13 Tests

“Looking back at everything that I’ve achieved, it is time I say goodbye to international cricket and focus on the next chapter.

“I’m excited for what the future has to offer and looking forward to chasing more dreams and ambitions in life.

“Thank you to everyone that’s been involved throughout my journey and best wishes to the Proteas and Cricket South Africa for what lies ahead!”

De Bruyn scored 468 Test runs in 13 Tests with an average of 19.50 and a top score of 101 against Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2018. He also played in two T20 internationals for South Africa.

The right-handed batter most recently featured for the Pretoria Capitals in the SA20 league, where he captained the side when Wayne Parnell was injured. He finished 12th in the run-scorers list with 238 runs, with an average of 21.63 and strike-rate of 120.8.