Cricket’s young gun Wesley Coulentianos plans to get union back on track

Gauteng’s Eastern Cricket Union chief executive Wesley Coulentianos is on a mission to rebuild it – from the ashes up.

Like a phoenix, he wants it to rise because after years of operational mismanagement, Easterns almost bit the dust forever. “We’re not out of the woods,” says Coulentianos, 29, but adds that the second-division Easterns is surviving for now. Its Willowmoore Park ground in Benoni is the sole surviving, internationally accredited sportsfield remaining in Ekurhuleni.

Unrepaired with structural damage

Dead and buried already are Pam Brink Stadium and the former Falcons rugby ground in Kempton Park, the Barnard Stadium, which remains unrepaired with structural damage. Coulentianos is cricket’s young gun. He took up the reins in June last year to sort out the union’s dire financial straits and to get it back on track.

But he doesn’t want it to get bowled out under his watch, so he’s rolled up his sleeves and is on a mission to get more bounce at the crease. His influence is evident. Compared with other dilapidated public sporting facilities in Ekurhuleni, the grounds are well-kept and while the stadium feels like it needs some TLC, he says the union gives it as much love as possible. The union needs a cash injection to fix it up and to survive.

Paying the bills

There are a few community advertising boards around the park, but it doesn’t exactly pay the bills. “We’re looking for a single headline sponsor or alternatively, several companies that can band together and collaborate, get involved and help us to survive.”

He says the alternative is that while Easterns is trying to get back on its feet, the coffers will empty and cricket in Gauteng’s eastern area might slip away. But this seems unlikely judging by the host of initiatives Coulentianos has put in place. Portions of the grounds are rented out to various tenants – from a motor mechanic through to office space.

There are plans to further monetise every inch of Willowmoore Park not just to save the game and its home base, but to prosper. The Cricket Under-19 World Cup takes place at Willowmoore Park at the end of January. “It’s a very exciting tournament and testament to the fact that we are still able to host high-calibre events at the stadium,” he says.

Back on its feet

The East Rand facility last saw major action in 2003 when two World Cup matches were played there, but he says that was when the union was back on its feet. Now Coulentianos plans to gun for headline matches. The Protea Women’s team have already made Willowmoore Park a regular home ground. The 8 000-capacity stadium also has several secondary fields and great training facilities. Its current feeder pool of players and development players comprise over 130 schools in the area.

“There is no shortage of talent in the east,” says Coulentianos, “but we need to get people excited about cricket again.” Cricket has been in Coulentianos’ blood since his student days and he used to play professionally for the union.

“The game and the union has meant so much to me over the years,” he says. “Cricket has made it possible for me to earn a living, receive a university scholarship and build a career. Sport does not only serve to unite people, it can also make a real difference in the life of an individual for the better.” Easterns has several development programmes in the running across the East Rand.

Talent

There are clinics in all the major townships where he says talent is abundant. There are also the feeder schools that the union and stadium serve and loads of satellite clubs. Willowmoore Park is managed and maintained by a skeleton staff, three groundsmen nurture the pitch on the main ground and the outer fields, administrative staff, along with Coulentianos, keep the lights on. He keeps things tight.

“This season we have our sights set on a promotion” from the second league to compete in the premier arena. It will go a long way to aiding the turnaround of the union and Willowmoore Park.

“Cricket South Africa has been the lifeblood and anchor of this union along with our handful of partners. Apart from the sense of achievement, we will be able to turn the tide positively even further,” says Coulentianos. He is looking forward to the month-end tournament and the spectators that come with it.

“It’s so exciting to invite the community to come and watch some great cricket with us, to bring their picnic baskets, have a braai and spend the day. That’s the role we always have and will continue to play in the community. Sport, and in our case cricket, contributes in so many ways to the overall wellness and spirit of a community, a city, a country. We have seen what rugby did for our country, now it’s cricket’s turn.”