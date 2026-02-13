Zimbabwe stun Australia at T20 World Cup

The men from Africa won in stunning fashion, by 23 runs.

Zimbabwe beat a depleted Australia by 23 runs on Friday in Colombo to pull off the biggest shock of the T20 World Cup so far.

After posting 169/2 in their 20 overs thanks mainly to Brian Bennett’s classy 64 not out, Zimbabwe had Australia 29/4 before dismissing them for 146 in 19.3 overs.

The Zimbabweans, ranked 11th, were always in control against their second-ranked opponents in the Group B game at R Premadasa Stadium after opening bowlers Blessing Muzarabani and Brad Evans ripped out Australia’s top order.

There were sensational scenes at the venue as a group of Zimbabwe fans dressed in their team jerseys celebrated the win with a traditional dance.

Muzarabani was the pick of the bowlers finishing with 4/17.

Maxwell and Renshaw

Australia retained hope of a rearguard victory when Glenn Maxwell and Matt Renshaw put on 77 for the fifth wicket.

But once part-time leg-spinner Ryan Burl induced one of the short game’s great players Maxwell to drag one on to his stumps for 31, they were never in the hunt and tumbled from 106/4 to 146 all out.

Opening batsman Bennett’s unbeaten 64 off 56 balls was an exercise in controlled aggression as he rarely went the aerial route and found the boundary seven times.

It was the 22-year-old’s 10th half-century in T20 internationals.

Bennett and Ryan Burl put on 70 for the second wicket, a record stand for Zimbabwe in T20 World Cups after an opening stand of 61 with Tadiwanashe Marumani.

Zimbabwe thrashed Oman in their opener.

Australia beat Ireland on Wednesday, but with matches to come against co-hosts Sri Lanka and Oman another defeat could see them on the plane home after the group stage.

Injury-hit Aussies

Without their captain Mitchell Marsh for the second match, and the previously ruled out pace spearheads Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, Australia’s campaign in the 20-nation tournament is in danger of falling apart at the first hurdle.

The former champions were left with more to worry about as Marcus Stoinis was struck on his left palm attempting a return catch halfway through his third over.

The all-rounder was accompanied off the field in pain and did come out to bat but scored only six.

One bright spot was power batter Tim David being named in the team however after missing the Ireland win.

But he made a two-ball duck in his first game since suffering a hamstring injury in the Big Bash League.