Eliud Kipchoge wins Melbourne Marathon in record time

Kipchoge said he always believed that running has the 'power to unite people, no matter where we come from'.

Two-time Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge is back in the winner’s circle after winning the Melbourne Marathon on Sunday.

The Kenyan legend secured his first marathon win in three years as part of his ambitious global tour.

The most-decorated marathoner in history crossed the finish line in a course-record time of two hours, nine minutes and 10 seconds, two seconds faster than the previous mark.

World tour

It was his first victory over the distance since Berlin in 2023 and part of his “World Tour” to raise funds for causes he believes in.

The 41-year-old former world record-holder announced in 2025 that he planned to complete marathons on all seven continents, including Antarctica, over two years.

Melbourne was the third stop after South Africa and Brazil.

Victory

Kipchoge broke away in the final 10km on a route that included sections of the famous Albert Park Formula One circuit, before finishing inside the Melbourne cricket ground.

“Melbourne, what a special day. To win in your streets and set a new course record makes me very proud. But what makes this day even more special is everything we experienced together,” said Kipchoge.

“The incredible energy in the streets, the thousands of people cheering us on, running on the F1 track and finishing inside the iconic MCG. It is a feeling that is hard to put into words.”

Uniting people

Kipchoge said he always believed that running has the “power to unite people, no matter where we come from”.

“Today, Melbourne showed me once again that this is bigger than sport and how beautiful it is when we come together. Thank you to every runner, every supporter and everyone who made this day so unforgettable. You have given me memories I will carry with me forever.”

Australian Thomas Do Canto finished runner-up in 2:10:35, while New Zealand’s Camille French won the women’s race in 2:28:25.