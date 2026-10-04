Tayla Kavanagh breaks SA 10km record, as road runners shine at home and abroad

Competing in Romania, Kavanagh covered the 10km distance in 30:50 to slice 22 seconds off the national mark.

Tayla Kavanagh led the charge on Sunday, breaking new ground on a memorable day for South African road runners who produced impressive performances at home and abroad.

Competing at the Brasov Running Festival in Romania, Kavanagh took fifth place in the women’s 10km race in 30:50.

The 25-year-old athlete from Durban shattered her personal best (31:26) by more than half a minute and chopped 22 seconds off the national record of 31:12 set by Glenrose Xaba at the Absa Run Your City race in Durban in July 2024.

It was Kavanagh’s second national record in a couple of weeks after she had finished fourth in 14:51 in the women’s 5km contest at the World Road Running Championships in Copenhagen last month.

Lipschitz triumphs in Slovakia

Meanwhile, at the Kosice Peace Marathon in Slovakia, Adam Lipschitz climbed to sixth place in the national all-time rankings over the 42km distance.

Lipschitz won the men’s race in 2:07:20, becoming the seventh South African athlete to run a sub-2:08 marathon.

The 32-year-old athlete, also based in Durban, took a massive chunk off his previous career best of 2:08:55 achieved in Valencia two years ago.

Xaba wins Spar Grand Prix series

Back home, though she lost her national 10km mark to Kavanagh, SA women’s marathon record holder Xaba made history at the fifth and final leg of the Spar Grand Prix women’s 10km series.

Xaba took the win in windy conditions in Johannesburg in 32:25, on a challenging route at altitude, becoming the first woman to win the overall series title four times.

While Kavanagh had previously confirmed the race in Romania would be her last of the season, Xaba said she still had an overseas sojourn planned, which would include two half-marathon races before the end of the year.

Having dipped under 1:08:00 on two occasions this season, if she could hit her straps in the right conditions in Europe, Xaba looked to be in form to potentially give Elana Meyer’s SA 21km record of 1:06:44 a real shake.