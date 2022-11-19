England fight back to draw 25-25 with New Zealand

AFP

Replacement prop Will Stuart scored two late tries as England came from behind to snatch a dramatic 25-25 draw against New Zealand at Twickenham on Saturday.

The All Blacks twice led by 14 points, having caught England cold with two converted tries in the opening eight minutes through flanker Dalton Papali’i and hooker Codie Taylor.

ALSO READ: Springboks bounce back with strong statement win over Italy

Rieko Ioane’s superb try early in the second half made it 22-6 to the All Blacks before Stuart twice powered over late on, with fly-half Marcus Smith adding the conversion that levelled the scores.

It was just the second draw in 43 meetings between the two sides following a 26-26 all encounter at Twickenham in 1997.