For all the troubles the federation has faced in gaining financial support in recent years, the SA Hockey Association (Saha) is never going to get anywhere if it’s going to brush golden opportunities aside.

After finishing ninth in the 2021-22 Pro League, the SA men’s team were relegated from the top-flight competition and did not compete in the 2022-23 campaign. They were expected to make a return later this year, however, after winning the Nations Cup qualifying tournament in Potchefstroom last season.

But Saha dropped a bombshell this week, making the announcement that the national squad had been withdrawn from the Pro League.

While the players had done enough to earn their place in the competition, which features the world’s top teams, Saha said it did not have the resources for them to take part.

‘What we need’

Ireland coach Mark Tumilty made it clear how much their inclusion in the series would make a difference for hockey in their country, after they took South Africa’s qualifying spot.

“For Ireland to move forward in world hockey we need to be playing competitive games against the top nations… which gives us that opportunity to develop. It’s what we need,” Tumilty said.

In contrast, there is no doubt the decision to withdraw the SA side from the world’s most competitive annual hockey series will give the sport another knock, with Saha losing potential sponsors, broadcast deals, opportunities for players and much needed interest from South African fans.

“As a federation we will forever be grateful for the opportunity afforded to us to participate at that level,” said Saha interim CEO Shaune Baaitjies.

“It will be sorely missed, especially as it would have assisted our team with their preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympics.”

It seems everybody knows just how much it can help to compete regularly against the global elite, and positions in the FIH Pro League are as coveted as they should be.

What seems to be missing is SA hockey’s ability to market itself, even under the best circumstances.

When the players deliver, they still can’t climb the ladder, and until the sport ropes in more support, it will continue to flounder near the bottom rung at international level.