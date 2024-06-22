Hockey player Thati Zulu shares tips on staying active this winter

Beat the chill and boost your fitness!

As winter sets in and the days grow shorter, staying active can become a real challenge.

Thati Zulu, a professional hockey player, shares her secrets for staying motivated and active during the colder months.

She says it has taken a lot of discipline to push and train even on days when she did not feel like it.

She adds: “Or in this case – when it was simply too cold to do so. In winter, there’s never an easy time to train, but I have discovered that adding excitement to the workouts and training has tuned my athlete body and mind to push through those cold winter days and really find the motivation to keep going.”

How to stay active this winter

Find the best time to work out

Zulu emphasises the importance of scheduling your workouts. She says it is important to pick a time and day that works best for you.

“For some people it’s the morning, for others, it’s the evening, and some people prefer training during lunch when they have a gap, and gyms are less busy. Remember, do what works for you as it makes it easier to find a routine and stick to it,” she adds.

Let your workout challenge you

She suggests mixing up your routines to keep things exciting and challenging.

“Find programmes that will challenge you, as this is when you will see the most growth and discipline through this journey.

“Don’t get caught up in boring routines that focus on the same thing every day – change it up, increase your challenges incrementally, and you will start to feel and see a difference.”

Keep your mental state fit

Studies show that people who exercise have better mental health and lower rates of mental illnesses.

Zulu agrees: “Exercise should be about your mind as much as it’s about your body. In the same way, we can be unfit or out of shape physically, we can be unfit and out of shape mentally.

“As an athlete, I have learnt the importance of keeping my mental state fit when I’m on the field, but that starts by doing it right when I’m training.”

Dive into delicious, healthy eating

Healthy eating in winter doesn’t have to be bland. Zulu encourages incorporating vibrant fruits and vegetables into your meals.

“There are many delicious and very appetising recipes to try out these days. So, pile up your plate with those colourful fruits and vegetables. Here are some of my favourite meals: steak with vegetables, chicken schnitzel with vegetables, and chicken pesto pasta.”

Buddy up and conquer together

Zulu recommends having a workout partner who can provide the motivation and accountability needed to stick to your fitness goals.

“As a professional hockey player, I have learnt the power of teamwork. I know that the success of a game does not depend on an individual but on the power of working together, encouraging one another, and working towards the same goal.”

