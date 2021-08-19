Condolences pour in as Gary Player pays tribute to his ‘sweetheart’

South African golf icon Gary Player has paid a moving tribute to his late wife, Vivienne, who lost her battle with cancer on Wednesday.
Vivienne was being treated at a facility in Santa Barbara in the USA. The couple were married for 64 years.
Player, one of the world’s most successful and recognisable golfers, called Vivienne his “childhood sweetheart, his rock and his soulmate.”
He further said in a statement posted on Twitter: “Vivienne has been a constant in my life from the moment I first set eyes on her when I was 14.”
HERE IS THE FULL STATEMENT
It is understood the couple, who have six children, celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary in January.
Messages of support and condolences continued to be sent to Gary through Wednesday night.
Ernie Els, a four-time Major winner, said of Vivienne, “What a wonderful woman, and what a wonderful life you shared together.”
Louis Oosthuizen, also a Major champion, said his “thoughts and prayers” are with Player.
The European Tour and PGA Tour also sent their condolences to Player, by positing a picture of the couple, and carrying the golfer’s statement.